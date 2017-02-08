Walker Competes in Torch Invitational

On February 3rd, Walker students attended the 21st Annual Torch Invitational on the Jasper and Sumiton Bevill State campuses. Students competed in twenty-six different categories ranging from American Literature to Machine Tool Technology to Health Occupations. This was a great opportunity for students to compete with other area schools and win scholarship money. Overall, Walker High School had twenty-four students place in their competitions.

We would like to thank Bevill State, LaToya Crosby, Jana Kennedy, and any others who played a major role in pulling together this event. The students would also like to thank assistant principal, Gayle Crump, for all the hard work she puts in to allow us to compete! Also, a thank you to our Walker High teachers for preparing us so we can succeed!!

By Kaiden Kennedy