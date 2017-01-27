January New School Spotlight: Choir Room

“We are a blessed group to have this bigger space to rehearse our show in” said 4th year member and senior TJ Breeding from the mixed show group known as Encore.

In the new school, the all-girl group Diamonds and Encore have plenty of space now to do choreography full out with mirrors and not have to worry about hitting the person next to them.

4th year Encore member Morgan Harrison stated, “The mirrors are one of my favorite parts along with the panels on the walls that enhance our sound.” Encore co-president Cole Manasco agreed saying “The acoustics are so much better here.”

Fellow Encore co-president Katherine Sherer also gave choir director Mr. Garret Lindsey praise, “He’s brought a small town choir into a top of the class show choir (while still looking cute).” 1st year Diamonds member Kimberly Teer said “Mr. Lindsey is a great director. He’s taught me so much this year and I’m thankful for him. He helps make this group a family.”

Some of the choir members focus on the advanced technology they now have. Freshman Jack Bryan said, “The technology here for the choir is fantastic. Mr. Lindsey now has a mic he can use so he doesn’t have to yell. It’s also very nice to have the built in sound system.”

The choir members also love how the room looks. Italian exchange student Chiara Scirocco told us “The colors used just bring the room to life.”

The members of both Diamonds and Encore are both appreciative of the new choir room. 2nd year Encore member Melody Suddeth said, “All I have to say is thank you for this incredible new room. I appreciate it just as much as the rest of the choirs do.”

by Amberlee Fischer