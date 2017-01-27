Groundhog Job Shadow Day

On Friday, January 27th, sophomores from all across Walker County met together to expand and look into their career choices. Walker High School, Sumiton Christian, and all Walker County high schools participated. Students were allowed to pick their top two career choices in advance and were assigned a location based on what they picked. This is an incredible opportunity to look into the daily activities of certain careers. Upon return, several students were asked questions like, “Where was the location you were assigned?”, “What activities did you participate and watch?”, and “What was your overall experience like at Groundhog Job Shadow Day?”

When asked these questions, Brooke Elder stated:

“I went Brookwood Baptist Hospital in Jasper with my group. We talked with some of the people in charge and then split up into a smaller group. With my small group of girls, we went into the office where sonography takes place. Our leader explained the sonograms to us and told us what all types of schooling she had to do to be able to do this. Then we were led into the ICU wing where we saw patients with respiratory problems. Two nurses allowed us to watch blood be drawn and diffused. It was a very cool experience and I enjoyed it very much. I would like to do it again so I can experience more jobs that I may want to do in the future.”

Anna Lee Palmer, who also provided entertainment by singing on stage during lunch, said:

“I went to visit Bevill State’s music department. I learned more about songwriting, piano studies, choral singings and finding the harmonies to songs. My group and I got to listen to classical music and Bevill State’s choir sing “Hallelujah.” Mr. and Mrs. Stallsmith were both very nice and helpful! My whole group found out a lot about what being a music major is like. My experience went very well!”

Tyler Morrow said:

“I went to the WCCT today and learned about the Alabama Bass Trail. Our speaker, Mrs. Kay, told us many important things that go into one of their fishing tournaments. All in all my experience was amazing. I had a fantastic time with my job shadowing.”

Recalling his experience at the office, Zac Durham stated:

“I went to the Family Health Clinic. I talked about being a physician with Dr. Britt. We talked about how much he makes, how he liked his college classes, and why he chose to become a physician.”

A huge thanks to the WCCT, Mrs. Beth Kennedy and her staff, Bevill State, The Chamber of Commerce, all the schools’ Ambassadors, and administration for allowing us the chance to experience our future careers!

by Kaiden Kennedy