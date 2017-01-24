Walker High Talent Show 2017

Walker hosted it’s semi-annual talent show on Friday, January 20. A special thanks to the National Honor Society for hosting and Walker Centerstage for running sound and lights! What a talented group of students here at Walker High School!

People’s Choice Award: Mrs. Martin’s Class and Rory Padbury

Third Place: Melody Suddeth singing “Alabastar Box” & Molly Quinn and Macon Odom singing “Another Love” by Tom Odell

Second Place: Bennie Steadman with a Elton John medley & Jamarcus Meadows with a song by Elton John

First Place: Anna Lee Palmer with her original song named “Boston”!

The full video will be linked below!