Homecoming Week 2016

This past week was big and busy at Walker High School. It was Homecoming Week and there were lots of festivities going on. Everyone was busy preparing to have the time of their life. The football team and coaches practiced tirelessly prepping to take on the Northridge Jaguars for the victory. The band, dance line, and color guard dedicated much time and sweat perfecting their routine for the Homecoming procession, and fine tuning their fight songs to cheer on our Vikings. The athletic trainers spent countless hours preparing to take care of the boys during the game. Students and class sponsors worked tirelessly to create brilliant floats to march down the parade route. JROTC made sure they were ready to lead the parade and revel the Vikings’ victories with the celebratory cannon shots. Centerstage organized a memorable dance after the game so everyone could celebrate the win and cap off the long week of celebrating.

During the week, students showed off their school spirit and had a little fun dressing up in their favorite college colors, decades’ attire, nerds, twins, dynamic duos, and the traditional senior citizens and togas. Also, the athletic directors organized the first annual Vike-4-Life 5k. Lots of runners showed up and showed out while running through downtown at lightning speeds.

On Friday, the Cheerleaders headed up a spectacular pep-rally that put everyone in the spirit to cheer on the Vikings. The band started the pep rally off right with their upbeat tunes. Next came the football team’s entrance and a throw-back black-out dance by the cheerleaders. A cool highlight film was shown, and then there was a hilarious old-school dance-off, won by the always jiggy Cole Manasco. The highlight of the pep rally was the male cheerleaders with their fine-tuned and finessed cheers. The pep rally ended with the senior toga run, which has been a Viking tradition for decades. Seniors wait for four long years to finally participate in this ceremonial rite of passage.

After the pep rally, everyone headed downtown to enjoy the always brilliant Homecoming parade. The parade route was beautifully decorated with elaborate class floats. The freshmen made their debut with a bright and fun throwback theme, “Juke the Jags”. The sophomores float was on fire with their magnificent dragon and medieval theme float, “Scorch the Jags”. The Junior float took us back to our childhood with the playful Toy-Story theme. And the Senior float was extraterrestrial and out-of-this-world with “Abduct the Jags”.

Friday night, the football team blew past Northridge with a 41-17 victory. The Vike Squad was in rare form as they enthusiastically cheered on the boys of summer. Chessy Domino was crowned the WHS 2016 Homecoming Queen during halftime. The football maids and homecoming court were also recognized at mid-field. All the girls were stunning in their dresses with their escorts. The parade float winners were also announced at halftime; the Senior class float won with the out-of-this-world theme “Abduct the Jags”. After the game, students made the short drive to the Jasper Civic Center to dance the night away at the Walker Vintage themed dance, hosted by Centerstage. Homecoming week at Walker High School was a fun and tiring week, but the students will keep the memories for a lifetime.